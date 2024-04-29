Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – In what has become a compounding tragedy, a New York City firefighter died of a heart attack just months after his services were terminated as part of the Big Apple’s plan to fund the migrant crisis.

FDNY Firefighter Derek Floyd, 36, was given the boot four months ago as part of the NYC’s plan to trim staff in order to pay for housing services for tens of thousands of migrants flooding the area. On April 15, Floyd suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away, leaving his grieving widow and kids struggling to keep a roof over their heads, the New York Post reported.

Floyd had committed his adult life to public service. Prior to becoming a firefighter, he served as a Marine, completing three tours of duty in the Middle East.

Floyd was among 10 FDNY employees who had been on “long-term duty” — either injured on the job and given office work or out sick for an extended period — to be terminated weeks before Christmas, fire department sources told The Post.

Prior to getting axed, Floyd was working a modified desk assignment in the fire department chaplain’s office after previously suffering a heart attack in 2019 while he was in the Fire Academy.

Part of his duties in that assignment were to help arrange the funerals of fallen FDNY members.

Derek Floyd, 36, is survived by his wife, a 6-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter. ( FDNY/Instagram)

Floyd, the married father of two young children, was trying to become medically cleared to full duty to resume his role as a firefighter, prior to being terminated.

Due to his limited time of employment, Floyd was just shy of vesting additional medical benefits for his family and more than $600,000 worth of death benefits when he was released from duty. As a result, his family is left with nothing despite his time on the job.

Speaking to The Post, Floyd’s widow, Cristine, 34, said, “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone” when discussing the family’s hardship.

“I think it definitely took a toll once they let him go,” she noted. “He always tried to, like, stay positive about it, and he wasn’t really angry. But you see a person, and the wheels are turning in their brain where they’re just constantly thinking, so I definitely think it did affect us.”

Once Floyd was terminated, he gained employment with a nonprofit that helps veterans, but the pay was miniscule compared to his income with FDNY, not to mention the benefits were limited.

Derek Floyd died of a heart attack April 15 after serving with the FDNY since 2019. ( Joann Ariola of NYC Council District 32/Facebook)

“If Derek would have stayed on, he would have had a life insurance policy with the FDNY,” the widow said. “That would have helped out financially because right now, it’s really bad. I’m honestly swimming in a lot of debt.”

In order to fund spending for migrants arriving in New York, the FDNY budget was being slashed by $74 million by the end of 2025. As a result, Floyd became collateral damage with more likely to follow since the agency typically carries 800 to 1,000 firefighters designated “long-term duty” at any given time.

Similarly, the New York Police Department also had to make some Draconian cuts as they are facing a budget deficit of $132 million due to the city plan to fund migrant needs.

The circumstances facing Floyd’s family have left many outraged.

Uniformed Firefighter Association president Andrew Ansbro said in comments to The Post, “What disturbs me the most is that the FDNY is understaffed by hundreds of firefighters. Terminating [Floyd] was absolutely unnecessary.”

“He had an important job, and the FDNY actually needed him in that unit. He was terminated so the department could prove that they were making cuts. He deserved better,” Ansbro added.

Donations to help Floyd’s family can be made to the “New York Firefighters Foundation” and sent by mail addressed to: FF Derek Floyd C/O UFA – NYFFinc 204 E. 23rd St., New York, NY 10010.

