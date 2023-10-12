Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – New York City is going into full alert in anticipation of civil unrest or worse after the former leader of Hamas called for followers to stage global demonstrations in support of Palestinians, according to a report.

The New York Police Department has ordered all “uniformed members” to report for duty beginning Friday in anticipation of mass demonstrations, the New York Post reported.

“All uniformed members of the service in every rank, will perform duty in the uniform of the day and be prepared for deployment,” according to a department memo distributed Wednesday night to all NYPD members.

Excusals or shift changes for officers will not be granted and the order will remain in effect “until further notice,” according to the memo, reported The Post.

The order was handed down once Khaled Meshaal, who served as chief of Hamas from 2004 to 2017, called on the Islamic world to stage protests on Friday after Israel responded to terrorist attacks that killed more than 1,200 Israeli citizens and at least 22 Americans.

NYPD also plans to beef up security at all 77 precincts and other city departments will be on alert.