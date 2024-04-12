Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK — A New York City man has been charged with murder after a human head and other body parts were found inside a refrigerator at a Brooklyn apartment, police said Friday.

Nicolas McGee, 45, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on Thursday. He faces a slew of charges that include murder, concealment of a human corpse, tampering with evidence and robbery, NYPD said in a press release, WTOP News reported.

The remains of 40-year-old Kawsheen Gelzer were discovered Jan. 22 in an apartment McGee shared with Heather Stines, 45, who was also arrested on a charge of concealment of a human corpse, police said.

Officers responded to the apartment regarding a welfare check. During the response they located multiple black bags with body parts in the refrigerator and freezer. Gelzer was later identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office via fingerprints, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities did not release additional details regarding the ongoing homicide investigation.

McGee was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...