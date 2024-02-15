Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – The FBI and New York City investigators raided the FDNY’s Brooklyn headquarters as well as the private residences of two fire chiefs Thursday morning, according to reports.

The combined team of investigators searched the homes of two top FDNY chiefs in charge of city safety inspections, The New York Times reported.

The inquiry into alleged wrongdoing began last summer when the pair of chiefs allegedly had been paid $100,000 to expedite or set up inspections, The Times reported.

The chiefs under scrutiny have been identified as Brian Cordasco and Anthony Saccavin, although they have not yet been charged with a crime or other misconduct, according to the New York Post.

There had previously been a mutiny among top FDNY brass against Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. Despite the rebellion, fire sources told The Post that both chiefs are loyal to the commissioner.

Neither FDNY nor the investigating agencies commented on the raids.