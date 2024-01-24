Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – Officers in New York City found a man’s severed head and dismembered body parts stuffed inside a taped-off freezer at an apartment in Brooklyn. A woman residing at the residence was arrested on unrelated warrants as police investigate the grisly crime.

On Monday at about 6:15 a.m. officers responded to the fourth-floor unit on Nostrand Avenue near Farragut Road in Flatbush as a result of a a CrimeStoppers tip regarding a possible body being “stored” there, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Tuesday, reported the New York Post.

“During the course of patrol’s investigation, they came across some body parts in the freezer,” Kenny told reporters. “At this point we’re trying to identify that person.”

Sources told the news outlet the refrigerator was taped shut in an effort to prevent the rancid odor of the remains from emanating throughout the apartment.

“We have a head. We have some limbs,” Kenny said to members of the press on Tuesday. “As of right now it seems like we have the whole body.”

Police contacted a woman at the apartment who was arrested on several open warrants charging petit larceny, sources confirmed. Her identity was not released.

The woman “complained of illness” and was subsequently hospitalized, Kenny noted.

As of Tuesday afternoon, detectives had not been able to interview her, but plan to do so once her medical condition improves, according to Kenny.

A cause and manner of death will be determined by the city Medical Examiner’s office.