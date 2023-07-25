Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

July 25, 2023

Comedian Pete Davidson was charged in June with misdemeanor reckless driving after he lost control of a Mercedes-Benz and crashed into a Beverly Hills home. Now the “Saturday Night Live” alum is being allowed to enter an 18-month diversion program, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Davidson was scheduled to be arraigned on the charge in Los Angeles on Thursday. However, the New York resident will instead enter the diversion program in a deal that was advanced to the court last Wednesday by the D.A.’s office, reported FOX 11 Los Angeles.

The program requires Davidson to perform work at the Medical Examiner’s Office or a hospital in addition to attending 12 hours of traffic school that may be completed in New York. He’ll also need to perform 50 hours of community service that also may be performed in New York, pay restitution and obey all laws, according to the D.A.’s office.

Davidson’s attorney said the community service will “likely” be completed at the New York Fire Department, which has apparently been approved by prosecutors. Davidson’s father was an FDNY firefighter who died on 9/11.

Law Officer article, June 19, 2023

LOS ANGELES – Comedian, “Saturday Night Live” alum, and now Taco Bell pitchman Pete Davidson was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving Friday after he reportedly lost control of a vehicle and crashed into a Beverly Hills home in March.

Davidson, 29, was driving a Mercedes-Benz when the collision took place March 4 about 11 p.m. near Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue. No one was seriously injured in the wreck, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Davidson apparently lost control of the vehicle, struck a fire hydrant and smashed into the side of a home in the ritzy neighborhood.

Davidson’s girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders, was in the Mercedes with him at the time of the collision, according to TMZ.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

“Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”

Davidson is scheduled for arraignment July 27, according to the DA’s Office.

