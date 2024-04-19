Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

On Friday, the deceased gunshot victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office as 50-year-old Henry Jernigan. He had been shot twice, police confirmed, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

LAPD officcials said Jernigan’s body was discovered about 10:25 a.m. Thursday near the 2400 block of Redondo Boulevard. The U-Haul containing his corpse was reported stolen last week in South Los Angeles. A company employee who was sent to retrieve the stolen vehicle reported a strong smell and a bag.

“When they arrived they found what might be human remains in the back of the van,” said LAPD Lt. Robert Peters. “The owners of the van, a rental company, were recovering the van which was reported stolen earlier this month and he found something in the back that might be human remains.”

A local resident said the truck had not been abandoned in the neighborhood for too long before it was discovered.

Jernigan had past encounters with law enforcement prior to his demise. He had been arrested in Santa Barbara for robbery and burglary. LAPD confirmed he spent time in prison for the crimes, FOX 11 reported.

LAPD detectives are seeking information as the homicide investigation remains ongoing.