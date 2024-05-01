Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SLIDELL, La. – A school teacher in Louisiana has been taken into custody after she reportedly sent naked photographs to students while also supplying them with alcohol, and having sex with “at least one” of them, according to law enforcement authorities.

Police launched an investigation after receiving complaints nearly two months ago that Alexa Wingerter, 35, was “having inappropriate relationships” with male students at Slidell High School, officials said.

The Slidell Police Department provided the following details in a news release when announcing Wingerter’s arrest on Tuesday.

In early March, the Slidell Police Department launched an investigation after receiving complaints that Wingerter was having inappropriate relationships with male students at Slidell High School; as well as sending inappropriate photographs and messages via text message, and by utilizing various social media sites. Over the course of the past month, Slidell Police investigators conducted multiple interviews and executed several search warrants. As a result, investigators found sufficient evidence to support that Wingerter was involved in an inappropriate and sexual relationship with at least one 18-year-old male student, as she acted in the capacity of the student’s educator. Evidence was also found that Wingerter was purchasing alcohol for her students at local bars in Slidell. Based on the current facts of the on-going investigation, a warrant was issued for Wingerter for L.R.S. 14:81.4 (Prohibited Sexual Conduct Between an Educator and Student) and 14:93.13 (Unlawful Purchase of Alcoholic Beverages on Behalf of Persons Under 21).

The school board confirmed that Wingerter was no longer employed just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Fox 8 Live reported.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority,” Superintendent Frank Jabbia of the St. Tammany Parish School District said in a message to parents addressing the arrest.

“Any allegations of inappropriate conduct are taken very seriously and are reported directly to law enforcement officials,” he added.

“We have strict policies in place to ensure that any behavior compromising the safety of our students is not tolerated. We will continue to prioritize the safety of our students above all else.”

Slidell Police said the investigation remains on-going.