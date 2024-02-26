Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. – A convicted murderer used pepper spray to douse a deputy during a medical transport in Louisiana on Sunday and make his escape, officials said.

Leon Ruffin escaped from the custody of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, officials confirmed during a news conference Sunday evening. He had been in custody since July on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm. As a result of his crimes, he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, Fox News Digital reported.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the inmate was being transported back to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center about 6:40 p.m. after receiving treatment for a seizure at the Ochsner Medical Center, 2500 Belle Chasse Highway.

The transport was interrupted when Ruffin created some kind of unspecified disturbance, prompting the escorting deputy to exit the vehicle and open a door to address the issue at hand.

Sheriff Lopinto said Ruffin used pepper spray on the deputy, charged at her and stole the vehicle. The deputy responded by firing her weapon multiple times toward Ruffin, although it is unclear if the convicted murderer was hit as he made his escape.

Ruffin fled the scene in the marked Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicle, but it was found abandoned in the Algiers neighborhood at around 9:20 p.m.

The sheriff said it’s unclear where Ruffin obtained the pepper spray since the deputy still had her’s secured, Fox reported.

Ruffin is described as a black male who is balding, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 270 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous, and his whereabout are unknown, Sheriff Lopinto said.

The sheriff’s office along with allied agencies are working to find Ruffin.

