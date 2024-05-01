Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Stephen Owsinski

Another infamous day recorded in the annals of our brave, forward-stepping law enforcement officers felled by a crazed gunman harboring zero value for life unfolded on April 29, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina, resulting in four cops slain in the line of duty and several others hospitalized.

In total, eight law enforcement officers were ambushed and shot in one incident! … I set out to write about it. I stared at a blank screen. I envisioned the police families numbed by yesterday’s horrors that ended police lives and upended others in Charlotte, NC.

I brewed morning coffee, signed into social media, and there it was—a meme statement spoken by an unknown individual addressing yesterday’s mass ambush of justice-serving law enforcement professionals: “Yet somehow today they all got up to do it again.”

Those always-applicable words are befitting the significant losses yesterday and echo the valiant nature of our country’s cops.

The horrific details of this mass ambush primarily poured in via the police-oriented sights to which I subscribe. My temples throbbed. My heart hastened. To Him, I muttered, “Dear God!”

Only one legacy media entity posted what happened in Charlotte, and it wasn’t introduced as “Breaking News,” either. No shock there.

Following the steady flow of information from police sources, the report of one US Marshal killed surely hit home.

Then reports of three LEOs felled updated the death toll in that one event. Two of the three slain LEOs were NC Department of Corrections officers deputized as US Marshals, assigned to a specialized task force, the concept of which the NPA reported on previously.

A bit thereafter, the chronicled account tallied a fourth casualty: Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD Officer Joshua Eyer succumbed to gunshot wounds at the hospital, from which crime-fighting brothers and sisters saluted and stood at attention as his body was boarded for the somber trek to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Given legacy media typically provides details wrongly…carelessly conveying little of the substantive nature when it comes to our cops under fire and undervalued, we derive fact-based accounts from involved law enforcement authorities, the family fighting the good fight against bad actors:

“Today, we tragically lost three U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force members in the line of duty. Five additional officers were struck by gunfire. This includes four CMPD officers and an additional officer from an assisting agency. One of our CMPD officers is still in critical condition. The heroic actions of these officers are a testament to the dangers our law enforcement officers face daily. Today, some of our colleagues made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety and protection of our community. We are grateful for the bravery shown by all officers and outpouring responses from our neighboring agencies.” That was posted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Via the US Marshals: “Our hearts are heavy tonight for the lives shattered by today’s horrific shooting in Charlotte, NC. We mourn the loss of our Deputy and two Task Force Officers. We are grateful for all the support, and we keep the families and colleagues of all officers involved, in our thoughts.”

As depicted in the United States Marshals Service post, law enforcement officers across America will once again shroud their respective justice badges with mourning bands while they go about their daily duties. This harkens back to the statement above…

Despite the macabre scene in Charlotte, NC, cops Everywhere, USA, will suit up, boot up, hug and kiss their loved ones, and valiantly march out the door to confront the unambiguous dangers of policing…as illustrated yesterday with a batch of badges orchestrating the perilous arrest of a violent felon whose pedigree contains weapons use.

As respective law enforcement agencies’ personnel arrange funerals for the fallen in the line of duty, similar operations by the US Marshals, county sheriff’s offices, and municipal police agencies are ongoing as you read this material.

Indeed, cops of all stripes serving various jurisdictions are saddled with sadness yet endeavor to carry forth the mission of first responders, unhesitatingly.

Often elbow to elbow, working scenes the psyche will not soon forget (if ever), other public safety entity members shoulder somber burdens such as this. “Our brothers and sisters in the City of Miami are with you” was posted by the Miami, Florida, fire department.

(Photo courtesy of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

One of my initial thoughts when this tragic event unfolded and details were coming in, was how America’s law enforcement heroes —those who don a justice badge— are mentally and physically prepping for the upcoming National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in May 2024, saying farewell to the fallen.

As final preparations are made in DC, where thousands of cops and loved ones of LEOs convene in commemorative moments, the tabulation of fallen officers uptick, by several more as of April 29, 2024…

This article originally appeared at the National Police Association and was reprinted with permission.