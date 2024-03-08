Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SMITHFIELD, N.C. – A convicted felon who was in possession of a firearm in North Carolina faces charges after he was caught impersonating an officer in what was equipped to look like a patrol car, authorities said.

Officers caught the masquerader on Feb. 28 when they discovered his charade and stopped him. The suspect had a functioning light bar and siren along with “police” and “K9 unit” stenciled on his Ford Crown Victoria, the Smithfield Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect was identified as Terry McLeod. He was arrested “for Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Cocaine, Impersonating a Police Officer, Possession of Blue Lights and Displaying Fictitious Tags.”

When police stopped McLeod, he was wearing “tactical style boots,” clothing that said “K9,” and had a holster. The convicted felon also had a handgun on the passenger seat next to him, the department said, according to The News & Observer.

Officers seized the firearm and nine rounds of 9mm ammunition as evidence. They also collected a North Carolina license plate, a USB flash drive that contained pictures of a police car, and a white powdery substance that was presumed to be cocaine, according to an arrest report obtained by McClatchy News.

Although officers did not see McLeod try to detain any citizens, the agency asked anyone who may have had contact with the man while he was impersonating police to call the department.

McLeod was booked at the Johnston County Detention Center and was held on a $50,000 bond.