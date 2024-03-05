Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina woman was arrested and law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate after 4-year-old twin boys were discovered dead inside a home when the children’s father was set to pick them up over the weekend.

Genevieve Ellen Springer, the children’s mother, was taken into custody Saturday on two counts of first-degree murder, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said after responding to the home at 75 Gooseberry Road in Murphy, North Carolina, when the father summoned authorities.

The Sheriff’s Office provided the following details in a news release:

On March 2, 2024 the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Cherokee County Emergency Services responded to a 911 call at 75 Gooseberry Road in Murphy, North Carolina. The reporting party was a Cherokee County Father who had arrived at the home of his separated wife to exercise custody of his four-year-old twin sons around 10 a.m. that day. Upon arrival he discovered his twin sons deceased. An investigation followed which included Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Detectives, Agents of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Assistant District Attorneys from the Office of Ashley Welch. Genevieve Ellen Springer, the mother of the deceased twins, was hospitalized in North Georgia and charged with two counts of First Degree Murder by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Upon release from the hospital on March 2, 2024, Springer was arrested in Union County, Georgia. Springer waived extradition and was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center on March 3, 2024 where she is currently held without bond. The date and time of death is currently under investigation. Upon information and belief, the last time the Cherokee County Father saw his twin sons alive was on February 26, 2024. Accordingly, the date of the offense on the warrants is currently a range of February 26, 2024 through March 2, 2024. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is hopeful that autopsies will narrow down the date and time of the twins’ passing.

No further details were immediately available for release as the double homicide investigation remains ongoing.

“In the wake of this tragedy Sheriff Dustin D. Smith is asking for prayers for the victims’ family, friends and all the first responders involved,” the press release said. “Sheriff Smith would like to remind our county that our children are our most precious resource and our hope for the future. We all must stand united for their protection and for justice.”