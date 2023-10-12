RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolinians Against Antisemitism will deliver a letter to University Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Chairman of the Board of Trustees John Preyer calling on them to ban four student groups that celebrated the barbaric genocide of 1,200 Israelis.

Immediately following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 slaughter of Israelis, UNC Chapel Hill’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) openly celebrated the horrific actions of this terrorist group via multiple social media accounts.

As Hamas terrorists were decapitating babies, burning children alive, and cutting down the lives of 260 young adults at a music festival, UNC’s SJP chapter published a post that read “From the river to the sea.” This is a slogan directly from Hamas calling for dismantling the Jewish state by violent means.

Three other UNC student groups are taking part in SJP’s National Day of Resistance: Young Democratic Socialists, Community Justice, Abolition & Antiracism, and The National Lawyers Guild.