STAMFORD, Conn. – GOSAFE, maker of the first portable security device that operates inside a firearm, announces the sale of Mobile Safe units to the United States Marshals Service. Deployment of the Mobile Safes will begin with personnel serving in the Minnesota District.

Intended for the off-person security of firearms, the GOSAFE Mobile Safe will allow U.S. Marshals Service personnel to quickly secure firearms when vaults and other non-portable storage solutions are not available.

“The daily life of law enforcement professionals at every level is one that varies dramatically and often includes trips to courthouses, correctional facilities or other places where they cannot carry a service weapon,” said GOSAFE co-founder Mark Geist, a decorated combat veteran and law enforcement officer. “The response to the Mobile Safe from law enforcement agencies around the world has been extremely positive as they continue to see how this unique security solution can mitigate departmental risk and enhance public safety.”

GOSAFE firearm security devices are available in two options: the GOSAFE Mobile Safe and the GOSAFE Mobile Mag. Both products feature a unique, high-security key (multiple key storage solutions also available) and are compatible with all holster varieties and generations of Glock (Glock 17 fits 19X, G34 and G45 and the Glock 19 fits G19). GOSAFE will be available for additional brands and models in the future.

Available to the civilian market and law enforcement agencies, both the Mobile Safe ($79.99 MSRP) and Mobile Mag ($99.99 MSRP) fit safely and securely inside the firearm, in the same manner as OEM magazines, accessible only via a unique-to-user key. With the firearm locked in GOSAFE mode, there is no possibility of an unauthorized user intentionally or accidentally gaining access. The patented technology allows gun owners and professionals to go from loaded and ready to locked whenever and wherever they are. GOSAFE products are available to consumers at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stores nationwide, as well as at GoSafeNow.com. Agency and departmental orders can be initiated under the Law Enforcement section of gosafenow.com.

“We are excited to be working with law enforcement agencies like the U.S. Marshals Service and many others as they go through their testing and evaluation process with GOSAFE products,” Geist said. “Agency buyins like these are a testament to the durability and functionality of the products and we look forward to announcing the finalization of additional agency purchases soon.”

About GOSAFE Technologies, Inc.

Founded by professional gun owners for gun owners, GOSAFE Technologies, Inc. is a revolutionary new leader in mobile firearm security products, training, risk mitigation and outreach initiatives designed to make firearm ownership safe by preventing unauthorized and accidental use. The company is committed to empowering every citizen to safely travel with and store their firearms in absolute confidence. GOSAFE products provide unmatched firearm safety, mobility and quick access empowering gun owners to protect lives by having a mobile safe inside the gun to keep it ready when needed and safe when not.

To learn more about GOSAFE and the latest product introductions, visit www.gosafenow.com.