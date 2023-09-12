Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

STAMFORD, Conn. – Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops are the first retailers to make the GOSAFE Mobile Safe and GOSAFE Mobile Mag available to gun owners, delivering the option to secure a firearm while maintaining immediate access to it.

The shooting industry’s first “safe inside your gun,” GOSAFE devices offer an innovative solution for all gun owners, law enforcement and other security professionals by preventing unauthorized or unintentional use, providing speed of access while also mitigating risk.

“Bringing GOSAFE products to retail required a team of experts and engineers working tirelessly to bring about an option gun owners have never had before. At the same time, we had to address the needs of all gun owners, as the needs of law enforcement differ from those of concealed carry or casual shooters,” said GOSAFE co-founder, former Marine and best-selling author Mark “Oz” Geist. “After all of that hard work, we are proud to announce that the same retailers relied on by gun owners nationwide now offer all of the GOSAFE security solutions.”

Both the Mobile Safe ($79.99 MSRP) and Mobile Mag ($99.99 MSRP) fit safely and securely inside the firearm, in the same manner as OEM magazines, accessible only via a unique-to-user key. With the firearm locked in GOSAFE mode, there is no possibility of an unauthorized user intentionally or accidentally gaining access.

The patented technology allows gun owners and professionals to go from loaded and ready to locked whenever and wherever they are. GOSAFE firearm security devices are available in two options: the GOSAFE Mobile Safe and the GOSAFE Mobile Mag.

Both products feature a unique, high-security key (multiple key storage solutions also available) and are compatible with all holster varieties and generations of Glock (Glock 17 fits 19X, G34 and G45 and the Glock 19 fits G19). GOSAFE will be available for additional brands and models in the future.

In addition to in-store retail availability through Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops, GOSAFE products are also currently available on the GOSAFE website. Following the initial launch at Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops, additional retail availability will be announced.

About GOSAFE Technologies, Inc.

Founded by professional gun owners for gun owners, GOSAFE Technologies, Inc. is a revolutionary new leader in mobile firearm security products, training, risk mitigation and outreach initiatives designed to make firearm ownership safe by preventing unauthorized and accidental use. The company is committed to empowering every citizen to safely travel with and store their firearms in absolute confidence. GOSAFE products provide unmatched firearm safety, mobility and quick access empowering gun owners to protect lives by having a mobile safe inside the gun to keep it ready when needed and safe when not.

To learn more about GOSAFE and the latest product introductions, visit www.gosafenow.com. Follow GOSAFE on Instagram and Facebook.