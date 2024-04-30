Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. – A 2-year-old boy died Saturday in Pinal County, Arizona when a bounce house he was playing in was caught up by a massive gust of wind and came crashing down in a nearby lot, authorities said.

The children’s giant inflatable play area was blown into the air about 5 p.m. with several children inside, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said, according to the Arizona Republic.

A critically injured 2-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A second child suffered unspecified non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said, while calling the incident a “tragic accident,” the New York Post reported.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the grieving family,” PCSO said, reported Fox 11.

The little boy who was killed was identified by a family friend as Bodhi. His father is a firefighter, Phoenix Firehouse 25 wrote on Instagram.

“Karl and Cristy tragically lost their 2 year old son Bodhi in a bounce house accident on Saturday,” the Instagram post read.

“Karl and Cristy have been an integral part of Firehouse 25 family for many years including Rescue 25 and paramedic precepting.”

A 2-year-old boy named Bodhi was killed after the inflatable bounce house he was in got swept up by a massive gust of wind and crashed in a neighboring lot on Saturday. (phoenixfirehouse25 – Instagram)

The devastated couple have another child on the way, according to the post.

“To add to the unimaginaginable hell that they have been through the last 2 days, Karl and Cristy are expecting a child at the end of May,” Phoenix Firehouse 25 wrote.