Unhinged woman attacks men with screwdriver and Windex following traffic collision

MIAMI – A traffic collision on a Miami highway took a disturbing turn Monday morning when an unhinged woman attacked men with Windex and a screwdriver, according to reports.

The crash occurred sometime around 5:30 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway. The attack occurred about 30 minutes later. A portion of the aftermath was captured by Sky 10’s helicopter.

The screwdriver-wielding woman was seen walking down the highway aggressively approaching two men who were backpeddling. She then charged the men with the screwdriver raised above her head, Local 10 video shows.

The woman’s car was reportedly blocking a lane of traffic when it was rear ended. (Screenshot Local 10 news)

The news outlet also reported the woman, later identified as 26-year-old Acklynn Mbabazi Byamugisha, used Windex against the men at some point during the roadside confrontation.

According to Lt. Alex Camacho of the Florida Highway Patrol, the BMW was stopped on the causeway, partially blocking the right lane of traffic when the oncoming white Toyota SUV crashed into it.

Freddy Diaz was identified as the driver of the Toyota. He was apparently engaged in a verbal dispute with Byamugisha. The argument escalated into violence shortly after Diaz’s father arrived at the scene, the New York Post reported.

Byamugisha told troopers that Diaz’s father showed up after the crash. She accused him of being “very threatening.” She also claimed the man “physically grabbed her and pulled her hair,” according to an arrest report.

That’s when she shoved her way into his automobile and grabbed the screwdriver and a bottle of Windex, which she used to spray the father-and-son duo in the face, the arrest report said.

After that, she attacked them with the screwdriver, but they escaped uninjured.

Acklynn Mbabazi Byamugisha ( Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center)

Byamugisha was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It’s unclear when she will make her first court appearance. At the time of publication her bond had not been set.

