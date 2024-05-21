Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig said on Sunday that the Biden administration’s policies are “devastating” the black community.

“Whether it is ‘Bidenomics’ or the crisis at the southern border, the Biden Administration has proven that it will stop at nothing to continue its failed agendas, even if it means turning its back on the Black community,” Craig wrote in an opinion piece published by the Detroit Free Press.

“In discussing ‘Bidenomics,'” Craig points to inflation, which has led to “lower real wages,” while also noting that the state of Michigan dropped five places in median household income since 2019.

“The Biden Administration’s inflation is hurting Black households more than white households,” he emphasized.

Moreover, beyond the economy, Craig blamed Biden’s border crisis and Democrats’ calls to defund the police since 2020 for the increasing violent crime rate, the Post Millennial reported.

“This rise in crime has disproportionately affected Black Americans,” the former chief of police said.

“With Joe Biden’s border crisis, fentanyl has been pouring into our communities,” Craig added. “Black men are at a higher risk than any other demographic to die from a drug overdose, along with American Indian and Alaska Native men.”

Craig spent more than four decades in law enforcement, serving the cities of Detroit, Los Angeles, Cincinnati, and Portland, Maine.

