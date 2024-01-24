Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

EAGLE PASS, Texas – In defiance after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration could cut through or remove concertina wire (often referred to as “razor” wire) set up by the State of Texas to protect its border, the Lone Star State proceeded with more of the same.

On Tuesday, the State of Texas doubled-down on its security effort as the Texas National Guard continued to install concertina wire along the U.S.-Mexico border, the Daily Wire reported.

“The Texas Military Department continues to hold the line in Shelby Park to deter and prevent unlawful entry into the State of Texas,” TMD said in a statement. “We remain resolute in our actions to secure our border, preserve the rule of law, and protect the sovereignty of our State.”

The Texas Military Department continues to hold the line in Shelby Park to deter and prevent unlawful entry into the State of Texas. We remain resolute in our actions to secure our border, preserve the rule of law, and protect the

sovereignty of our State. — Texas Military Dept. (@TXMilitary) January 23, 2024

On Monday, SCOTUS ruled 5-4 to vacate an appeals court ruling that allowed the wire to remain in place as the case played out. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett were in agreement with the liberal side of the court (Justices Sotomary, Kagan, and Brown Jackson), while Justices Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh all would have denied the Biden administration’s request.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed that the “fight is not over” regarding the border reinforcement situation, stating on Monday evening that “The Supreme Court’s temporary order allows Biden to continue his illegal effort to aid the foreign invasion of America.”

“The Texas National Guard continues to hold the line in Eagle Pass,” said Gov. Abbott. “Texas will not back down from our efforts to secure the border in Biden’s absence.”

The Texas National Guard continues to hold the line in Eagle Pass. Texas will not back down from our efforts to secure the border in Biden’s absence. pic.twitter.com/0IhF7x9b8X — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 23, 2024

On Tuesday, images emerged that showed the State of Texas will defend its border despite President Biden’s “open door” policies for illegal immigration and the Supreme Court’s recent ruling.

Texas National Guard soldiers are setting up more razor wire here in Eagle Pass to repel illegal crossings. Yesterday, the Supreme Court allowed the Biden administration to remove this wire but Texas is still blocking Border Patrol from processing migrants in this area. pic.twitter.com/edptUKNobz — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) January 23, 2024

NEW: Texas Military doubling down by installing more razor wire and anti-climb fencing in Shelby Park. This coming after SCOTUS ruling that allows border patrol agents to cut through the razor wire. Texas officials have seized control of Shelby Park – we have not seen BP agents… pic.twitter.com/6PPOXtAwJE — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 23, 2024

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesman Chris Olivarez highlighted Operation Lone Star, which launched several strategic facets to border security in March 2021, in a social media post on Monday night, reported the Daily Wire.

“The State of Texas, under Gov. @GregAbbott_TX ’s Operation Lone Star, will maintain its current posture in deterring illegal border crossings by utilizing effective border security measures – reinforced concertina wire & anti-climb barriers along the Rio Grande,” said Olivarez. “The logical concern should be why the Federal Government continues to hinder Texas’ ability to protect its border, all while allowing for the exploitation, dangerous, & inhumane methods of permitting illegal immigrants, including children, to illegally cross a dangerous river where many have lost their lives. Texas is the only state using every strategy & resource to protect its sovereignty, combat criminal activity, & discourage illegal immigration. #Texas will continue to hold the line.”

The State of Texas, under Gov. @GregAbbott_TX’s Operation Lone Star, will maintain its current posture in deterring illegal border crossings by utilizing effective border security measures – reinforced concertina wire & anti-climb barriers along the Rio Grande. The logical… https://t.co/p6l4KluzCe — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) January 23, 2024

Last month, the Fifth Circuit handed Texas a win, issuing an administrative stay preventing the federal government from cutting, removing or destroying the wire, with few exceptions, Law Officer previously reported.

Texas installed the concertina wire near Eagle Pass, a prime hotspot for illegal border crossings.

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, representing the federal government, asked the Supreme Court to intervene, which they did in Monday’s ruling.

“The destruction of Texas’s border barriers will not help enforce the law or keep American citizens safe,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “This fight is not over, and I look forward to defending our state’s sovereignty.”

This comes amid a historic surge in illegal immigration seen under the Biden administration, with December seeing over 300,000 encounters at the border, the Post Millennial reported.

This number does not include those who are able to come into the country undetected by authorities, which is a fact that Gov. Abbott continues to emphasize.