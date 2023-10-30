Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DEL RIO, Texas – In response to a lawsuit filed against the Biden Administration by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a federal judge ordered officials on Monday to temporarily halt cutting the razor (concertina) wire state officials installed along the Rio Grande River to stop people from entering the country illegally.

U.S. Western District of Texas Judge Alia Moses issued the temporary restraining order against both the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to prohibit authorities from “disassembling, degrading, tampering” with Texas’s barrier at the southern border with Mexico, the Daily Wire reported.

In the 11-page document filed with the federal court in Del Rio, Moses found that the state of Texas had met the required four-part test needed to be granted a temporary halt to the federal government’s action, according to Caller Times.

“The Court shall grant the temporary relief requested, with one important exception for any medical emergency that mostly likely results in serious bodily injury or death to a person, absent any boats or other life-saving apparatus available to avoid such medical emergencies prior to reaching the concertina wire barrier,” the judge reportedly wrote.

Moses ruled the temporary order would remain in effect pending the outcome of a November 7 hearing in Del Rio requested by Paxton.

