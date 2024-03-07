Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

President Joe Biden will be delivering the 2024 State of the Union address Thursday evening. Former President Donald Trump said that he would be doing a live “play by play” response during Biden’s speech.

Trump said he would immediately respond to any assertions presented by Biden regarding the southern U.S. border, the Department of Justice, and the many investigations involving the former president, the Daily Wire reported.

“I am pleased to inform you that tomorrow night we will be doing a LIVE, Play by Play, of Crooked Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address,” Trump announced Wednesday on Truth Social. “I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, A.G.s, and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME (something never done before in this Country!). We did this once before to tremendous success – Beating All Records. It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!”

Following Super Tuesday primary victories for both men, Trump and Biden are expected to square off in a rematch for the presidency in November.