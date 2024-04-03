Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Police Officers Association of Michigan (POAM) endorsed former President Donald Trump in his campaign to regain the White House.

POAM is one of the largest police unions in Michigan — a key battleground state in the 2024 presidential election — with its 12,000 law enforcement members, the Daily Wire reported.

The police union endorsed Trump after the former president finished making remarks at an event with law enforcement perosnnel in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Tuesday. POAM President James Tignanelli said the border catastrophe under the Biden administration is a major factor in backing Trump.

“Why would you expect people to obey the law when millions are rewarded for disobeying it?” Tignanelli commented prior to announcing the union’s endorsement of Trump. “We need you to make America look great again.”

“On behalf of 12,000 Law Enforcement people that the Police Officers Association of Michigan represent—We want you to accept our endorsement for President of the United States,” Tignanelli added.

During Tignanelli’s comments, he also noted Trump’s recent presence at the wake of slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, saying what Trump did “brought honor to every police officer, every deputy sheriff, every law enforcement officer.”

“Wherever we were in this country, when we saw what you did … that’s a boost for all of us,” Tignanelli emphasized.

POAM also endorsed Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Last month, the largest police union in Florida announced it was endorsing Trump for president. When making the announcement, Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA) President John Kazanjian said in a letter that Trump is the right person for the present crisis facing the nation.

“It’s no secret that over the past four years, under the current administration, America has regressed,” Kazanjian wrote. “Law enforcement officers are leaving their jobs in record numbers throughout this country, crime is rising in our major cities, and over 8 million migrants have entered this country, putting a heavy and untenable strain on the ability of local municipalities to effectively maintain public safety and provide essential services to the citizens of this country.”

“This November, America is once again at a critical juncture. The choice we make in electing the next president of the United States will have a lasting impact on our nation for generations to come. And for us, the choice is crystal clear. On behalf of the 30,000 members of Florida’s largest law enforcement union, the Florida PBA is proud to once again endorse you for president of the United States,” he added.

“Moving forward, we will ask all of our 30,000 members, their friends and family, and all Floridians, who love and respect law enforcement, to cast their ballots in support of President Donald J. Trump. Together we’ll make America great again,” he wrote.

