GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would support a mandatory death sentence for individuals convicted of killing police in the wake of the horrific murder of NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was speaking at a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wis. where he called on Congress to pass legislation to ensure that those convicted of killing a police officer receive capital punishment. His comments came days after he attended Diller’s wake in Long Island, the New York Post reported.

“When I’m re-elected, I will crack down on leftwing jurisdictions that refuse to prosecute dangerous criminals and set loose violent felons with cashless bail,” Trump promised.

In typical Trump fashion, the former president noted his own legal entanglements with activist prosecutors who are allegedly acting on behalf of the Democratic political machine.

“I think I’m the only one in America that has to put up a bond. For what? Nobody knows what I did,” he asserted.

“If you kill somebody, there is no bond,” Trump said with a pitch of sarcasm, criticizing several jurisdictions that seemingly release violent criminals under the guise of social justice reform. “Don’t worry about it. Go ahead and kill somebody else. These people are crazy, I’ll tell you.”

Then, in comments that drew a standing ovation, Trump told the audience, “I will ask Congress to send a bill to my desk ensuring that anyone who murders a police officer will receive immediately the death penalty.”

“We’re going to do that, and you’ll see the whole situation come to a halt,” he added.

Watch comments here.

Meanwhile, another political hot topic is the border crisis. Robby Starbuck, co-producer of the riveting film, “The War on Children,” posted comments from a “Lifelong Chicago Democrat” who explained her reasoning for supporting Trump.

Lifelong Chicago Democrat explains her flip to voting for Trump. Clips like this should scare the crap out of Democrats. 🔥pic.twitter.com/oDFFiDLKgA — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 2, 2024

“I’m a Chicagoan,” the woman said. “I was a lifelong Democrat until I really started paying attention to the Democratic policies and how they were hurting the city of Chicago. And I decided that I just had enough, and the migrant crisis took me over the edge.”

