Former President and now President-elect Donald Trump won the election over Vice President Kamala Harris as he improved his appeal over a wide set of demographics.

Without revisiting the questionable anomalies and hundreds of sworn affidavits alleging nefarious activity during the 2020 presidential election, let’s simply look at the vote totals received in 2024 and compare them to past years.

Based upon the total ballots counted as of Saturday morning, Nov. 9, Trump essentially received about the same number of votes he collected during his historic loss in 2020.

Currently, Trump has received 74,332,054 (312 electoral votes) while Harris has collected 70,415,654 (226 electoral votes).

The ballots cast for Trump are almost identical to the support he received in 2020, when he collected 74,216,747 (232 electoral votes) compared to Joe Biden’s 81,268,867 (306 electoral votes).

That means the Democrats mysteriously lost nearly 11 million votes. Many people questioned Biden’s vote total of 81 million+ since the excitement factor surrounding his candidacy was lacking, and like 2024, the liberal talking points revolved around TRD (Trump Derangement Syndrome) more than anything else.

So the questions are simple: Did the Dems really lose support from 11 million voters, or does this simply raise more questions about the validity of the 2020 election?

Democrat voters seemed far more excited and supportive of Barrack Obama when he was a presidential candidate, yet he only received 69,498,516 (365 electoral votes) in 2008, and even less, 65,915,795 (332 electoral votes) in 2012, winning both elections.

Despite the answer to the voting anomaly, Trump is looking ahead and hopes to restore a sense of normalcy, regardless of the unbelievable and emotional meltdown occurring among the left-wing in America.

UPDATE: You would think election officials would be able to tabulate results within 11 days of an election, but not so. As of Nov. 16, the updated tally is as follows:

Trump 76,465,870

Harris 73,793,683

