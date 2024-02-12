Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

As a cop of 30 years and one who has written books and compiled police-related news stories for the past decade, I’m always fascinated by the positive and negative consequences of human behavior and the impacts they have on crime in American culture.

My wife and I recently paid to view a top notch documentary, “The War On Children.” We were glued to our computer screen for more than two hours, barely moving a muscle.

We thought so highly of the documentary, we immediately purchased a copy for each of our three adult children and their spouses to view in order to help them navigate raising our seven grandchildren amid the cultural mind-pollution that is ever-present.

But now there is great news. So many people have already purchased the superb documentary that Starbuck Studios, the producers of the film, are offering it for free.

Robby Starbuck announced Monday on X, “‘The War On Children” film is now free for EVERYONE on X to watch this week!”

I strongly urge all Law Officer readers to view this film. If you love children and want what is best for American culture, you will find this documentary worthy of your time … I PROMISE … if you have an ounce of good sense!

What are you waiting for? It’s FREE, so click below and start watching!

Huge news: 30+ million people watched the trailer for "The War On Children". My @X subscribers watched the full film first. Their support made it possible for us to do something incredible… "The War On Children" film is now free for EVERYONE on 𝕏 to watch this week! One… pic.twitter.com/AtL1cU3nmq — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 12, 2024

Finally, Starbuck said in his announcement, “Don’t just get outraged by the film. My co-host @LandonStarbuck (and wife) has a non-profit that explains how parents can take action after watching. Just join their email list at http://FreedomForever.us and they’ll email you a free copy of ‘The Parenting Revolution Manual.'”