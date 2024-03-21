Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Restoring a semblance of order to the inner cities of America as well as preserving our nation’s borders and maintaining security in flyover country has rarely been more of a focal point than it has become in recent years. No institution knows public safety better than law enforcement and its officers who are sworn to “bear true faith and allegiance” to the Constitution of the United States.

Cops are also keenly aware that political office holders can empower or cripple their efforts as it relates to public safety. In the past four years the institution of law enforcement has taken a historic beating as the progressive movement seeks to cripple its ability to preserve the peace. Hence, community members should take note of political endorsements made by police organizations.

In Florida, the largest police union announced on Thursday which candidate for president they will support in the November general election.

Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA) President John Kazanjian declared his organization will support former President Trump. In a letter shared with Fox News Digital, Florida PBA says Trump is the right person to handle the many crises facing the nation.

“It’s no secret that over the past four years, under the current administration, America has regressed. Law enforcement officers are leaving their jobs in record numbers throughout this country, crime is rising in our major cities, and over 8 million migrants have entered this country, putting a heavy and untenable strain on the ability of local municipalities to effectively maintain public safety and provide essential services to the citizens of this country,” Kazanjian wrote.

“This November, America is once again at a critical juncture. The choice we make in electing the next president of the United States will have a lasting impact on our nation for generations to come. And for us, the choice is crystal clear. On behalf of the 30,000 members of Florida’s largest law enforcement union, the Florida PBA is proud to once again endorse you for president of the United States,” he added.

“Moving forward, we will ask all of our 30,000 members, their friends and family, and all Floridians, who love and respect law enforcement, to cast their ballots in support of President Donald J. Trump. Together we’ll make America great again,” he wrote.

Trump became the Republican Party’s presumptive nominee following his overwhelming victories in several primaries held earlier this month.