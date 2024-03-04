Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the state of Colorado cannot remove former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot. In a rare unanimous decision, all nine justices agreed with the ruling.

After some Colorado voters challenged Trump’s eligibility citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, an insurrection clause dating back to the Civil War, the Colorado Supreme Court issued a 4-3 ruling in December that found Trump to be disqualified from holding the office of the presidency.

Trump’s lawyers challenged the decision, which has now been overturned by SCOTUS, the Daily Wire reported.

“States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency,” the Supreme Court said.

Colorado’s primary will take place on Tuesday, March 5.

“BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!” Trump said in a statement on Truth Social.

Maine and Illinois also planned to remove Trump from the ballot, but the Supreme Court decision on Monday should end those efforts as well.