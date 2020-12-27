CHICAGO — An armed robbery suspect was shot and killed during the commission of his crime at a cell phone store in Chicago on Saturday, police said.

A gun owner with a concealed-carry permit was on scene to neutralize the suspect during the crime, which occurred about 7 p.m., according to police.

It was not immediately clear whether the 29-year-old gun owner was the business owner, an employee or a customer, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.

The gun owner shot the armed suspect at least two times, police told the station. The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. His identity was not provided.

As per normal evidentiary procedures, police collected weapons from both the suspect and the gun owner as part of their investigation, the news organization reported.

The violent crime occurred in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, the report said. It was unclear how many people were inside the store at the time.