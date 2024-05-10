Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – A mural featuring the Ten Commandments as well as historic quotes connected to spiritual values at a new county jail in Minnesota have been painted over due to pressure from the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF).

FFRF is the same group that won a federal court ruling against recognizing Good Friday as a state holiday and has a history of targeting anything related to Christianity in the public square.

Many quotes were removed. Among them were sayings from President Thomas Jefferson and President Ronald Reagan, Alpha News reported.

Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich said it was not his desire to paint over the religious displays, but did so on the advice of legal counsel, according to The Epoch Times.

Sheriff Dasovich, who inherited the controversy after his recent election, was concerned the newly built $75 million facility would not pass an upcoming inspection by the Department of Corrections (DOC).

“I felt like it had to be painted over before the DOC inspection,” Sheriff Dasovich said. “Did I want it down? Absolutely not. Do I want it back up? Absolutely.”

A quote from President Reagan that was removed said, “Within the covers of the Bible are the answers for all the problems men face.” He made the comment comment at the 1983 Convention of National Religious Broadcasters.

A quote from former President Jefferson’s book Notes on the State of Virginia, first published in 1785, was featured on the wall: “I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that His justice cannot sleep forever.”

Another removed quote from President Reagan read, “If we ever forget we’re one nation under God, then we will be one nation gone under.”

