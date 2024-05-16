Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Alpha News journalist Liz Collin — who meticulously produced “The Fall of Minneapolis” — spoke to former President Donald Trump Thursday morning and asked why he believes he can win in Minnesota.

During the brief interview, Trump said the “unchecked border” situation will play a role as so many felons have infiltrated the country. He also pointed to repressive tax policies on the part of the Biden administration that have led to inflation. The former president and current presidential candidate wants to counteract these policies in order to help the economy.

During the interview, Collin asked Trump about issues pertaining to law and order.

“Law enforcement around the country and in this area (Minnesota) are under attack. We’ve lost nine first responders in less than a year,” Collin highlighted. “Eight police officers have been criminally charged while doing their jobs in Hennepin County in the last four years. What would you do to push back against anti-law enforcement sentiment?”

“You have to give them back their respect and dignity,” Trump replied. “You have to bring back the law enforcement the way it was. And you’ll have every once in a while, very rarely, you have a bad apple, and I fully understand that, but you can’t let happen what’s happened to your state. Your state is out of control.”

Trump continued by saying he intervened in Minnesota (during the riots of 2020) because “your politicians didn’t want to act. … and it’s really up to them, it’s not up to me. … I wish I did it (take action) even earlier, and now I will do it earlier.”

“You have to give (police) back the authority,” Trump affirmed. “They know who the criminals are. They see it, but they are not allowed to do their jobs. And your state is a great example of it. … You have to have law and order.”

Pivoting to the illegal immigration chaos, Trump said mass deportations will be necessary since, “Sanctuary cities are basically, it’s sanctuary for criminals because they are coming in at levels and they go right into these sanctuary cities and they are protected. … They can be murderers from other countries, they come out of jails and they come out of mental institutions. And then they go into a sanctuary city and you can’t do what you have to do. … It’s this radical left philosophy that cannot be allowed to continue. If it does, the country is just not going to continue to be a country anymore.”

Promoting the interview, Alpha News wrote on X that “Trump calls for mass deportations, says Ilhan Omar ‘hates Jewish people.'”

WATCH INTERVIEW

BREAKING: President Trump calls for mass deportations, says Ilhan Omar 'hates Jewish people' in an exclusive Alpha News interview pic.twitter.com/Aj2VN6mDr1 — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) May 16, 2024

Trump plans to be in Minnesota on Friday and meet with supporters during his presidential campaign, which has been endorsed by major law enforcement organizations such as the Police Officers Association of Michigan and the Florida Police Benevolent Association.