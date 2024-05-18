Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Deputy Tobin Bolter of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho was gunned down during a traffic stop on April 20, 2024. The gunman was later tracked down and died during a gun battle with Boise officers, Law Officer previously reported.

Sadly, Dep. Bolter passed away the following day. “Video shows the deputy never even made it to the window,” Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said when announcing his death.

Dep. Bolter’s mother-in-law Shelly Wells sent a message to the Steve Deace Show. Her correspondence is shared below:

My son in law, Tobin Bolter was shot and killed in the line of duty on Saturday, April 20. He died the following morning, April 21st, with my daughter Abbey cradling his body laying in his hospital bed. Abbey was 8 weeks pregnant at the time. They were both ecstatic about this baby. They couldn’t wait to be parents and hold this baby in their arms. Tobin and Abbey lost their first child this past Fall at 10 weeks pregnant. He was the first Ada County Sheriff (deputy) to die in the line of duty in the state of Idaho. That Sunday morning of April 21 was heart wrenching and tested every fiber on my being since I became a believer. My husband was on his way out of town on a business trip to Manila, and thankfully, by the grace of God, had a layover in SFO. I was able to reach him and tell him what happened so that he could pray, but in God’s design, he was unable to make it back to Boise before Tobin took his last breath on this side of heaven. Our family is firmly planted in Christ and the hope of the resurrection! Those in Christ WILL RISE AGAIN! Tobin is with his Savior Jesus, and in this we proclaim till our dying breath. In Tobin’s will he specifically wrote to Abbey that she us(e) to proclaim the gospel to thousands if he died in the line of duty. God has seen fit so far to bring this to fruition. Please find below a snippet from the Memorial video. I pray your faith along with Aaron and Todd’s would be encouraged. Our old Pastor Kent Dresdow, from CA, brought the HEAT of the gospel to the Ford Idaho Center on Tuesday, April 30th. If you see fit to share on your show in any way, please DO, so that the HOPE of the gospel message could continue to go forth. THIS would be awesome! Thousands attended Tobin’s funeral. Crossway books donated thousand of Bibles to us, so that we could hand out to anyone who wanted to know more about Jesus. The stories that continue to pour in to our family have been miraculous. I could go on and on…happy to share more stories. Just call. God is on the move…. [O]ur hearts continue to be sorrowful beyond measure, but as we walk through this valley of the shadow of death, we have no fear, for God has comforted us all along the way and I trust He will continue to do so. In Sorrow, but drenched in the love of God, Shelly Wells

The Steve Deace Show also shared a portion of Dep. Bolter’s memorial service, which included the gospel message, presented by Dr. Kent Dresdow, the deputy’s former pastor in California.

STEVE DEACE SHOW

They say that we are all within six degrees of separation in our social circles. Though I never met Dep. Bolter, I discovered that we were only separated by one-degree.

Before relocating to Idaho, Tobin Bolter and his wife Abbey were members at NorthCreek Church in Walnut Creek, California, which was pastored by my brother Jon McNeff for the final 25 years of his ministry. Kent Dresdow was on staff and ultimately succeeded him as senior pastor.

My brother knew Dep. Bolter well, and even officiated the couple’s marriage ceremony six years ago. My nephew Pete McNeff was Tobin’s good friend, and preceded him into law enforcement.

As the managing editor of Law Officer, people have asked, “Why does a law enforcement website write about issues of faith?” … My response is simple; “We (Law Officer) are not throttled by government restrictions, so why not address life and death issues that police so frequently deal with.”

Essentially, everyone makes a spiritual choice, even when choosing to be an atheist — a worldview that takes more faith than Christianity, I might add.

I co-authored a book with my brother Jon, titled, “Jurisdiction: A Cop and a Pastor Talk About Life.”

Jurisdiction provides a unique conversation as we probe questions about how God relates to the realities of life and death.

Perhaps you have some of the same questions that we answered in the book:

What’s wrong with us? Isn’t someone going to do something? Is our conscience aware of God? What is our natural response to God? What about free will? Is there really a God who cares? Has God spoken to us? Does God have the final say in all things? How does God’s will interact with our free will? What is the result of rejecting God? What can I do to inherit eternal life? How does God bring us eternal life? What is the result of yielding to God?

Each chapter begins with a real-life “cop story” followed by God’s perspective on that situation. The authenticity and progression of thought from chapter to chapter provides a compelling argument for those who desire to know how God relates to life.

Jurisdiction has something for the skeptic and doubter as well as those looking for spiritual fortification. It yields basic doctrine in addition to a deep dive in theology without leaving behind those on the journey.

This is not a shameless plug for the book. Actually, it is because I share Dep. Bolter’s desire that all will hear and understand the gospel of Jesus Christ. Therefore, I will send a complimentary copy of Jurisdiction to anyone willing to send an email to me along with a brief vignette of your faith journey. Email: [email protected].

God Bless!