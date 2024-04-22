Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BOISE, Idaho — A sheriff’s deputy in Idaho was shot and killed by a driver during a traffic stop Saturday evening. The gunman was later fatally shot by police, authorities said Sunday.

Deputy Tobin Bolter, 27, was identified as the fallen deputy. About 9 p.m. on Saturday, he made a traffic stop near West Overland Road and North Raymond Street in Boise. As the deputy approached the driver’s side window of the vehicle, he was gunned down. The suspect then fled the scene, Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said during a Sunday morning press conference, KTVB reported.

Police said a witness saw the shooting and called 911 before performing CPR on the deputy, who was then rushed to Saint Alphonsus where he died the following morning.

During Sunday’s press conference, Sheriff Clifford, barely holding back tears, said Deputy Bolter had succumbed to his injuries only moments prior. He was the first sheriff’s deputy in the county to be killed in the line of duty, he said.

“Video shows the deputy never even made it to the window,” Clifford noted.

The shooting suspect’s vehicle was located unoccupied near South Dorian and West Roosevelt streets around 9:30 p.m. by officers with the Boise Police Department.

They also located a man believed to be the suspect outside a residence nearby on South Jackson Street and tried to get him to surrender, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said.

A Boise tactical unit responded and made continuous efforts to get the man to surrender, the chief said. Some nearby residents were evacuated while the negotiations remained ongoing, the Associated Press reported.

The gunman fired at officers shortly after midnight. One officer returned fire and shot him. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, Winegar confirmed.

The suspect’s name has not been released, but authorities said he was a 65-year-old man with a misdemeanor warrant that had been issued for his arrest.

During the press conference Sunday morning, a grief stricken sheriff thanked the people that helped or reached out after the shooting, KTVB reported.

“I want to thank all of the people all over Idaho, all the chiefs and sheriffs that have reached out. It’s not just our community here. It shows what kind of a state we live in,” Clifford said.

Bolter had worked in law enforcement for seven years. He joined the sheriff’s office in January, but had previously served with the Meridian Police Department in Idaho as well as Pleasant Hill Police Department in California.

A long-time family pastor in Walnut Creek, California told Law Officer that Bolter grew up wanting to become a police officer. Both he and his wife have a strong faith in the Lord that will help sustain the enormous grief the family is experiencing.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Bolter.

“Our hearts break for the family, loved ones, and law enforcement colleagues of Deputy Tobin Bolter,” Little said in a statement. “Day in and day out, our brave men and women in blue put themselves in harm’s way to protect us and keep our communities safe. Idaho is grieving this devastating loss.”

