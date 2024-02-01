Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BOISE, Idaho – A privately-owned aircraft hangar that was under construction collapsed near the Boise Airport Wednesday evening, killing three people and injuring nine others, according to fire officials.

The Boise Fire Department said first responders were at the scene of West Rickenbacker and Luke streets around 5 p.m. The privately-owned hangar that was under construction was located on Boise Airport property in close proximity to the airfield, Boise Fire Division Chief Aaron Hummel told on-site reporters.

When first responders initially arrived on scene, which is about three miles south of the downtown area, they rescued several victims, KTVB 7 reported.

“It was a pretty global collapse that occurred,” Hummel said. “It was fairly catastrophic.”

Late Wednesday evening, fire officials confirmed that three people died at the scene and nine others were injured and transported to local hospitals. Among the injured, five are listed in critical condition, Fox News reported.

“Tonight, there was a catastrophic collapse of a metal structure at a construction site. First responders found a hectic scene and worked to secure and rescue victims,” Hummel said. “The Boise Airport, City of Boise, and all first responders extend their deepest sympathies to those impacted.”

A construction crane also came down as a result of the building collapse, Hummel noted.

“Emergency and trauma teams are working closely with emergency first responders to provide immediate care and treat patients arriving from the scene,” a Saint Alphonsus spokesperson told KTVB.

Officials said the site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Approximately 30 people working in and around the area of the collapse have been accounted for.

According to KTVB, city permits indicate the hangar is being built at the Jackson Jet Center, which is a leased space and was not a City of Boise building.

The Boise Police Department is serving as the lead investigating agency.

