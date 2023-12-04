Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho – A baby who was abducted in Idaho was found dead in a wooded area and the child’s father, a suspect in the murder of the baby’s mother, was found unclothed nearby, authorities said Saturday.

The baby, 10-month-old Zeke Gregory Best, was located down an embankment off a roadway east of Idaho Falls by deputies after a group of hunters called to report seeing a man, who was “naked and making odd statements,” in a sleeping bag on the side of the road, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jeremy Albert Best, 48, was identified as the “naked man.” He was wanted in the homicide of his 38-year-old wife, Kali Jean Randall, which occurred Thursday evening, FOX News Digital reported.

Deputies responded to a home in Victor, Idaho, after receiving a 911 call for help Thursday night. Upon arrival, they found Randall dead inside the residence. Further details were not immediately provided.

Best was quickly identified as the suspect in Randall’s death. Moreover, it was believed that he fled the house with their infant son, according to the sheriff’s office.

As a result, officials issued an Amber Alert for the child. They also cautioned that Best was believed to be “heavily armed” while driving a black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe with Idaho plates.

In a bizarre incident a day prior to the murder and child abduction, deputies were dispatched to the Swan Valley General Store in Bonneville County where Best was found walking around the store without any clothing.

Deputies detained and evaluated Best. He was subsequently taken from the location by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was turned over to hospital staff for “further medical and mental health concerns,” the sheriff’s office said.

A hospital spokesman confirmed that Best was discharged Thursday afternoon. It’s unclear was kind of assessment and/or treatment he received, FOX reported.

Best’s Chevy Tahoe was also discovered down the embankment where baby Zeke was located, according to officials. The baby’s death remains under investigation and no further details were provided. The accused killer was booked at the Bonneville County Jail. It’s unclear exactly what charges he will face.