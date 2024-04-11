Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho – An elderly and courageous Idaho woman survived a home invasion robbery/gun battle despite facing a suspect who was younger than half her age. There are no superlatives to adequately explain how she neutralized her attacker, all while being handcuffed to a chair and struck four times by gunfire, according to reports.

The victim was identified as 85-year-old Christine Jenneiahn. She shares a home with her adult son who is diabled. In an incredible act of bravery and survival, she neutralized the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Derek Condon, EastIdahoNews.com reported.

Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jolley articulated in a legal review of the lethal encounter that Jenneiahn fatally shot the home intruder in a “justifiable homicide” that is “one of the most heroic acts of self-preservation I have heard of.”

Investigation revealed that on March 13 at about 2 a.m., Condon had forced entry through the front door of the home that Jenneiahn shares with her disabled son, David. The intruder was “dressed in a military jacket, black ski mask, and pointing a gun and flashlight” at Jenneiahn, according to the prosecutor’s report.

She told investigators that Condon hit her while she lay in bed, causing her to bleed all over her pillow and bedroom floor, the New York Post reported.

Condon took Jenneiahn at gunpoint into the living room of her residence and handcuffed her to a wooden chair, Jolley said.

While placing his handgun to the elderly woman’s head, the perpetrator demanded to know where she kept her valuables.

Despite not having much, Jenneiahn told Condon about two safes that she kept downstairs. The gunman left the woman handcuffed in the living room while he went rummaging through the home, according to the prosecutor.

Jenneiahn’s disabled son was asleep during the home invasion, and she chose not to reveal that he was present.

Condon became angry when he discovered David in the house. As a result, the suspect made several threats to kill the woman, Fox News reported.

“At one point while Condon was downstairs, Christine drug the chair she was handcuffed to into her bedroom, and retrieved her 357 magnum revolver from under her pillow,” Jolley wrote. “She then went back into the living room and hid the revolver between the arm rest and cushion of a couch next to where she was seated and waited to see what Condon did next.”

Condon placed his gun to the woman’s head before she disclosed that there were two safes in the home. ( Bingham County Sheriffs Office)

Understandably, the victim’s memory “remains somewhat unclear” as to what happened next. Nevertheless, her fear was elevated and she reached the conclusion that it was “now or never.” As a result, she retrieved the weapon and fired at Condon, striking him twice. “Condon returned fire emptied a 9mm pistol into Christine striking her multiple times in her abdomen, leg, arm and chest,” the document states. “Condon then went into the adjoining kitchen where he died from his wounds.” Following the exchange of gunfire, Jenneiahn fell to the floor while still handcuffed to the chair. She remained bound in this position, while wounded, for about 10 hours. Finally, her son — whose disability was not specified — found his mother and gave her a phone to call 911. Deputies arrived at approximately 12:17 p.m. and performed lifesaving medical aid. She was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls and has since been released, EastIdahoNews.com reported. Investigators located Condon’s car nearby, with footprints tracked from the vehicle toward the residence. They also found a broken rear window at the home and a screwdriver near the door where Condon had entered. “Condon had on his person a lock pick set, his car key, a handcuff key, and a bag containing items he had stolen from the residence,” Jolley said in the case review. The prosecutor concluded the case “presents an easy analysis of self-defense and justifiable homicide,” adding that Jenneiahn’s “grit, determination and will to live appear to be what saved her that night.” “That Christine survived this encounter is truly incredible,” Jolley wrote, while also noting, “No person in this state shall be placed in legal jeopardy of any kind whatsoever for protecting himself,” after making the determination that Jenneiahn was in the right to use “deadly force.” “Absent a clear attempt by Condon to retreat from the residence or surrender, which based on the evidence clearly did not occur,” Jolley wrote. “She is 85 years old. Any reasonable person would believe it necessary to defend themselves or their disabled child under such circumstances.” The prosecutor also noted that Condon would have been charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated battery and grand theft, had he survived.

