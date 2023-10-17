Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The U.S. Department of Justice District of Idaho reports that an FBI investigation into a former Caldwell Police sergeant has led to an indictment for sexually abusing women.

Ryan Bendawald, 41, is accused of abusing his police powers by sexually victimizing women in Caldwell. He allegedly engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with at least seven women he encountered during his policing duties from 2017 through 2021, Idaho News reported.

The Office of Public Affairs with the U.S. Department of Justice released the following information in a press statement on Tuesday.

An indictment was unsealed today in the District of Idaho charging a former Caldwell Police Department sergeant with civil rights violations involving the sexual abuse of women and exchanging favorable police treatment for sexual acts. According to court documents, Ryan A. Bendawald, 41, of Franklin, Tennessee, allegedly abused his position as a law enforcement officer by sexually victimizing women in Idaho. From at least 2017 until 2021, Bendawald allegedly engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with at least seven women he encountered in the course of his law enforcement duties. Bendawald is also alleged to have exchanged and offered to exchange favorable police treatment for sex and sexual favors. Bendawald is charged with two felony counts of deprivation of rights under color of law, five felony counts of federal program bribery, and one misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under color of law. If convicted on all counts, Bendawald faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

According to KTVB 7, Bendawald resigned from the Caldwell Police Department in November of 2021 amid the years-long FBI investigation into the agency.