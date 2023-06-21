Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

KELLOGG, Idaho – An Idaho man who sports a tattoo above his eye that reads “savage,” was arrested after he allegedly “snapped” and fatally shot four of his neighbors, including two teenagers, over the weekend.

The homicide suspect was identified as 31-year-old Majorjon Kaylor. He was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary, Law&Crime reported, citing court records.

The four victims resided in the lower apartment of a duplex while Kaylor and his family lived in the upstairs unit near Utah Street and Brown Avenue behind the Mountain View Congregational Church in the small town of Kellogg, Idaho, 4 News Now reported.

A resident at the scene told the news outlet the homicides were the result of an ongoing neighbor dispute. Investigators confirmed the shooting “happened after a dispute between neighbors occurred” involving one of the victim’s allegedly masturbating in a manner open to public view.

The Kellogg Police Department and the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the duplex about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, law enforcement personnel discovered four victims who were pronounced dead, Law Officer previously reported.

The Shoshone County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter, Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her two children, Devin Smith, 18, and Aiken Smith, 16.

The massacre occurred less than a week after Kaylor’s wife, Kaylee Kaylor, filed a crime report accusing Devin Smith of indecent exposure. She said he was standing fully naked and exposed through his ground-level bedroom window while masturbating in front of her as well as the woman’s young daughter who was playing outside, according to a copy of the probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

“We responded to the call, investigated the call, and the report was done that day and submitted to the prosecutor’s office for charges,” Kellogg Police Chief Paul Twidt told The Associated Press. “I stand by what my officer did, and he did everything he could at the time. Nobody could have foreseen anything like this.”

The Kellogg Police Department and the Idaho State Police are conducting the quadruple homicide investigation.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...