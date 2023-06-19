Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

KELLOGG, Idaho – Four people are dead and police say the gunman is in custody in Idaho after a shooting Sunday night. The deadly outburst was reportedly the result of an ongoing neighbor dispute, according to local residents.

The Kellogg Police Department and the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Kellogg around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, law enforcement personnel discovered four victims who were pronounced dead, according to the Shoshone News-Press.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex near Utah Street and Brown Avenue behind the Mountain View Congregational Church in the city about 36 miles east of Coeur d’Alene, 4 News Now reported.

A resident at the scene told the news outlet the homicides were the result of an ongoing neighbor dispute. Social media posts seem to say the same thing, although authorities have not confirmed the details.

Law enforcement authorities said a 31-year-old man is in custody, and there is no further threat to the public. His name as well as the identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The Kellogg Police Department and the Idaho State Police are conducting the quadruple homicide investigation. Additional details were not immediately available.