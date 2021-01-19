Share—and speak up for law & order...















Washington D.C. – On January 18, 2021, President Trump issued an Executive Order designed to protect law enforcement officers, judges, prosecutors and their families.

Citing the murder of a federal judge’s son and critically wounding her husband in 2020, the Executive Order states that “judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement officers should not have to choose between public service and subjecting themselves and their families to danger. My Administration has no higher priorities than preserving the rule of law in our country and protecting the men and women who serve under its flag. Accordingly, I am ordering enhanced protections for judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement officers.”

The intent of the Executive Order is to remove any obstacles “to Federal Law Enforcement Officers Qualifying For Concealed Carry Under the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act of 2004.”

The order states that “it shall be the policy of the United States to remove any undue obstacle preventing current or retired Federal law enforcement officers from carrying a concealed firearm as allowed under the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act of 2004, as amended (18 U.S.C. 926B, 926C) (LEOSA).”

The Executive Order also grants Federal Prosecutors the “special deputation as a Deputy United States Marshal” when the Federal prosecutor or his or her family members face risk of harm as a result of the Federal prosecutor’s government service. This deputation will presumably grant the prosecutor the same protections granted to law enforcement under the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act of 2004.

You can view President Trump’s Executive Order here.

