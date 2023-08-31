Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Canadian woman from Quebec sent ricin-laced letters to then-president Donald Trump and eight Texas law enforcement officials in 2020. After pleading guilty in U.S. District Court earlier this year, she has now been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison.

Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 55, sent poisoned packages to the president and other officials that were subsequently intercepted. As a result, she was slapped with a slew of biological weapons charges.

Ferrier was taken into custody in September 2022 at the border crossing between Fort Erie, Ontario, and Buffalo, New York, after mailing a letter addressed to Trump containing the highly toxic substance, Law Officer reported at the time.

The woman was in possession of “a loaded firearm, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and other weapons,” at the time of her arrest at the Peace Bridge crossing, according to Border Patrol agents.

Ferrier pleaded guilty to all nine counts earlier this year and agreed to the prison term as part of a plea deal. However, it wasn’t until a few weeks ago that U.S. District Court Judge Dabney L. Friedrich signed off, making it official, the Post Millennial reported.

Along with the toxic poison contained in her September 2020 correspondence, she included a note instructing Trump to “[g]ive up and remove [his] application for this (re)election.” About the same time, she posted threats against the president on Twitter, calling for someone to “please shoot [him] in the face.”