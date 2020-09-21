BUFFALO, N.Y. — An arrest was made in the investigation into an envelope addressed to the White House that was intercepted Saturday and deemed “suspicious,” the FBI said in a statement on Sunday.

The Associated Press, citing three law enforcement officials, reported that a woman has been arrested on the New York-Canada border. She is suspected of sending an envelope with poison ricin.

The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo and is expected to face federal charges, the officials said. Her name was not immediately released, FOX News reported.

According to the FBI field office in Washington, the individual who was arrested is believed to be the person who sent the letter.

Ricin is poisonous and can be produced from the waste that results from processing castor beans. There is no vaccine or antidote for the poison, according to the Mayo Clinic.

This is not the first time ricin has been sent to the president.

A Navy veteran was arrested in 2018 and confessed to sending envelopes to Trump and members of his administration that contained the substance from which ricin is derived.