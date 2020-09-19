WASHINGTON — The FBI and Secret Service are investigating a package containing the highly-toxic poison ricin that was mailed to President Trump last week.

The package was intercepted by law enforcement, the report said.

“The FBI and our U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service partners are investigating a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility. At this time, there is no known threat to public safety,” the FBI’s Washington field office said in a statement to CNN.

Two tests were done to confirm the presence of ricin in the package, law enforcement sources told the network.

It’s likely the package never even reached the White House, New York Post reported.

All mail for the White House is sorted and screened at an offsite facility, the network noted.

The New York Times reported the package appears to have been mailed from Canada, according to an unnamed official.