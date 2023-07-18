Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The cocaine mystery at the White House may have been “officially” dismissed by the U.S. Secret Service, but Don Bongino, a former agent with the federal agency, isn’t letting the topic die easily.

During an interview posted to Twitter on Sunday by The Daily Signal reporter Mary Margaret Olohan, Bongino said his professional network of fellow agents had been texting and emailing since the narcotics were discovered in the White House on July 2, reported The Western Journal.

“They are absolutely furious about this,” he said. “I got 50 emails, communications, texts from people. ‘This is embarrassing. Humiliating … They know exactly who it was.’”

Despite the official Secret Service conclusion last week that the case will not be solved, neither Bongino nor his fellow former Secret Service agents are buying it since the cocaine was located in the West Wing

“When you go into the West Wing, it’s totally different than the East Wing,” Bongino said. “The West Wing is a limited access area. … Even more limited access on the weekend. Not that many people can get tours. It’s really hard. … So there’s probably less than 200 people who could have left this cocaine, by the way in a bag that is plastic, which is nonporous, meaning it’s probably not that hard to pull a latent print. They got to know who did it. The question is who is pressuring them to … to not find out who did it. It’s got to be coming from this White House. This is terrible. Just don’t destroy this agency like you did the FBI. … It’s unbecoming.”

When asked if he thought the culprit was Hunter Biden, Bongino replied, “Is it Hunter or one of his friends?”

“Here’s the thing,” he said. “I’m in the Secret Service 12 years, a good amount of time. We’ve never had this problem. … By Occam’s Razor, the process of deduction. Keep things simple. Keep it simple, stupid.

“You’ve got this guy, we never found coke in there before. You’ve got a dude who’s doing coke on tape, who’s got a reputation for being a coke addict. He’s living in the White House. He’s there on Friday. The coke’s found on Sunday, and everybody is like, ‘Gosh, who could it be?’”

.@dbongino weighs in on the White House cocaine mystery: "A lot of my former colleagues in the Secret Service…they are absolutely furious about this….These are good guys, guys who worked for Obama and Bush…they know exactly who it was." pic.twitter.com/6Mt0r5jc9K — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 16, 2023

It’s noteworthy (and troubling) that the so-called investigation did not include any actual interviews. Skeptics believe it was meant to sweep the incident “under the rug,” and save President Biden from further political embarrassment, a conclusion that is hard to argue against.

