Washington D.C. – The Secret Service announced this week that the agency has finished its investigation into the mysterious baggie of cocaine that was found in the White House earlier this month but as it turns out, it wasn’t much of an investigation.

The agency said that the case was closed due to a lack of forensic evidence coupled with the fact that the cocaine was found an area in which around 500 people passed through at the time it was believed to have been discarded.

It was determined by the agency that because the cocaine amounted to around 0.007 ounces, meaning it would only be a misdemeanor offense in the District of Columbia, it would be a waste of public resources to interview 500 people as reported by The Daily Mail.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Gugliemi told NBC News that conducting such a vast amount of interviews may also infringe on civil rights and that without physical evidence, a confession would likely be necessary.

‘Yes, you could have a consensual interview. But we have no evidence to approach them,’ Gugliemi said.

Former US Attorney and acting administrator of the DEA under President Barack Obama, Chuck Rosenberg, echoed Gugliemi’s remarks telling NBC News that the agency has to make calls on what to investigate and what not to investigate.

‘They could have done the interviews, but at the end of the day it’s a long walk through dry sand. They have finite resources and it’s OK for them to decide some things are worth their time and some things are not worth their time,’ Rosenberg said.