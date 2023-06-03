Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO – A Chicago Police Officer has been relieved of his police powers after being caught with suspected crack and powder cocaine inside his squad car.

Police said the 38-year-old officer was arrested coming out of a Norwood Park neighborhood bar early Friday morning.

CBS 2 confirmed the arrest happened around 5:30 a.m. Police records show the arrest happened as Officer Antrinius Andrews was coming out of Teasers, at 7123 W. Higgins Ave.

A police report shows that Andrews was off duty at the time, but raised suspicions because he parked his squad car outside of the bar.

The report indicates Chicago Police were called to the scene because someone saw a man in plain clothes exit a parked Chicago Police Department vehicle and enter the bar.

A CPD officer approached Andrews and “detected a strong odor of alcohol,” “along with a slurred speech.” Andrews said he “had a few drinks,” records say.

The CPD also observed a “clear plastic baggie containing a white residue” on the computer in the squad car, records say. Officers also found “additional clear plastic baggie containing a rock-like substance” suspected to be crack cocaine, records say.

There was also an additional zip lock bag “containing a white powder-like substance” was suspected to be powder cocaine, records say. Police also found an open bottle of vodka and a bottle of brandy in the squad.

Andrews has been with the department since 2012. he was arrested at the scene.

Andrews was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...