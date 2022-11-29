Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NANTUCKET, Mass. – President Joe Biden’s rented U.S. Secret Service vehicles burst into flames in a parking lot Monday. The fire reportedly spread to within dozens of feet of nearby jet fuel tanks, and came just one day after the President left his Nantucket vacation.

The Biden family spent Thanksgiving on the exclusive island in Massachusetts last week. To facilitate the trip, the Secret Service rented five vehicles from Hertz to carry the first family around. Afterward, all five automobiles caught fire in the parking lot, according to footage originally obtained by the Nantucket Current.

The five charred automobiles included a Chevy Suburban, Ford Explorer, Infiniti QX80, Ford Expedition, and a Jeep Gladiator. The vehicles were parked at the Nantucket Airport and the blaze reportedly spread to within 40 feet of the facility’s jet fuel tanks, Fox News reported.

“At approximately 5:22 am Airport shift staff observed an active fire in the rental car overflow area through the Airport’s Closed Circuit Television System,” the airport said in a statement to the Current. “Staff activated the Alert system and responded to the fire in Airport-3, where they were met by responding units from Nantucket Fire Department and Nantucket Police Department.”

“Combined fire resources responded and contained the fire. Several vehicles were damaged. The Airport is currently coordinating with rental car agencies and agency partners to ensure scene safety. There is no longer an active fire at this time: the Airport is open, and aeronautical operations are not affected,” the statement continued.

The original source of the fire has not been made known. The White House did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for additional information.