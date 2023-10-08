Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Washington D.C. – The tension between the Secret Service and President Joe Biden has reached a crescendo after it was reported that at least a dozen Secret Service Agents have been bitten by the President’s German Shepherd, “Commander.”

Before the two year old dog came on the scene, Biden’s dog, “Major,” had to be sent away after it was revealed the dog was too aggressive.

The White House initially downplayed the dog bites saying that Secret Service agents brought it on themselves because they looked too serious but after The Daily Mail produced a photo of a groundskeeper being bit, Commander was also sent away.

The latest drama with Biden and the Secret Service is not new.

Ronald Kessler, the author of several books on the Secret Service, told The Daily Mail that Biden has historically been the second most hated assignment, behind Hillary Clinton.

Biden, who resides in Delaware, would often travel home without notice as Vice-President, creating scheduling issues with the Secret Service and their families.

As noted by Kessler, as Vice President, Biden had a habit of swimming in his pool nude, in front of female agents.

While Kessler has documented this in his books, sources tell Law Officer that within the Secret Service, Biden has been known as a feeble and often times mean person going back to his days as the Vice-President.

One retired agent told Law Officer that if the public was aware of what we know about Biden, “they simply would not believe it.”