LEE COUNTY, Fla. – As many large cities, counties, and states across the U.S. have bought into an enormous number of the “social justice reforms” that do nothing more than facilitate criminal activity while punishing well-intentioned law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs, a Florida sheriff is sending a message to evil-doers that his county is not among those who have lost their will to treat criminals like … criminals!

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno originally hails from New York, but he’s brought his no-nonsense disposition to Florida. Hence, he is taking a hard line on criminals thinking they can “play” in his county, warning he will “hunt” them down, while blasting liberal governing agencies for trying to tip toe around taking an assertive line on criminal conduct.

“My message… is clear. If you think you can deal poison and commit crime, stay clear of Lee County and all the great state of Florida. We’re ready, and we will absolutely find you, hunt you down, and charge you to the fullest the extent of the law,” Marceno said during an interview with Fox News.

“We’re not apologizing for keeping people safe,” the sheriff said.

The top lawman notes that people are fleeing far-left states like California and New York, yet carrying with them remnants of the same political prescriptions that turned their home states into a lawless mess.

“They want to leave California. They want to leave New York. Okay. And then they come down to a state like Florida, where we are law and order, and they don’t change their views,” he said. “You left a place where there’s havoc, where people can rob, steal, loot, do drugs in safe havens. And then you’re upset that it’s so bad there, and you come here and still do the same thing. Same action, same result.”

Consequently, the sheriff has a straight-forward message to people fleeing liberal jurisdictions without abandoning the foolish politics that drove them to leave in the first place.

“I tell people all the time, and it’s probably not popular to some. If you don’t like living with law and order, have a nice day. Leave. Go back to where you came from because we don’t want you here. We welcome everyone to our great state of Florida. But if you think lawlessness leads the way, if you believe that criminals should roam the streets and steal and rob and, God forbid, deal poison to the streets and kill innocent people, you’re not the person we want here. You can go back and live with lawlessness.”

Sheriff Marceno was first elected to office in 2018.