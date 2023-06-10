Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Former President Donald Trump could be sentenced to 400 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges and the maximum sentences are imposed consecutively, though a likelier penalty would be for five to twenty years.

Trump was charged with 37 counts, and co-defendant Waltine Nauta was sentenced to six counts. They are:

Breitbart News reports that former President Trump faces counts 1 through 37; Nauta faces counts 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, and 38. That means Trump faces a potential sentence of 400 years, while Nauta faces a potential sentence of 90 years, though it is unlikely that a judge would impose these sentences to run consecutively.