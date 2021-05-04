Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Black Lives Matter has released an updated set of demands this week, including convicting former President Donald Trump and banning him from political office and demands regarding the Capitol riot on January 6th including “we know that police departments have been a safe haven for white supremacists to hide malintent behind a badge, because the badge was created for that purpose.”

BLM called for President Trump to be permanently banned from all social media platforms because he “has always used his digital media platforms recklessly and irresponsibly to spread lies and disinformation.”

The organization called for Republican members of Congress who supported efforts to overturn the election to be expelled from office and they repeat their demand to “defund the police.”